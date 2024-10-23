Eastern Bank Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 36.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 51.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 759.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $297.11 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.72. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

