First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

