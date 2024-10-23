FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. FirstService traded as high as $191.30 and last traded at $191.30, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.98.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.05.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.50%.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
