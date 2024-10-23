Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 333.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

F opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

