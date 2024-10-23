Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,435 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBBB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

