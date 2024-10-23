Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.4% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 150,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

