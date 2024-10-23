Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $606.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $576.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $610.06. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.