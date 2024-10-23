Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $384.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $385.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

