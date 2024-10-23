Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

