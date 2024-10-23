Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.