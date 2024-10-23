Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,304 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Sempra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

