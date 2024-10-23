Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,128 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 140.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.