Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 39,413 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 594.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

