Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,428,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,876,000 after acquiring an additional 300,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000.

HCMT opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

