Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $263.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $267.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.02 and its 200 day moving average is $243.97. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

