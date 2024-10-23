Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $34,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,457.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 252,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

