Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Stock Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

