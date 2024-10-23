Gregory K. Peters Sells 4,186 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.62 and a 1 year high of $773.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $701.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.11. The firm has a market cap of $329.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.