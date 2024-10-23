Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Carleton Richard Wilkins Sells 800 Shares

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $810,105. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

