Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.