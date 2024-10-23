Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $3,329,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 25.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 110.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.2126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

