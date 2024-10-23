Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 528.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

