iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.9% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.