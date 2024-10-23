iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.9% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.