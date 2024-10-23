iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.36. The company has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

