iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.92% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 942.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

