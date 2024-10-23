iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.