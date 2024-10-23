iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

