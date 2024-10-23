JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,312 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,169,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,259,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 733,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

