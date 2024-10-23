Kaye Capital Management Has $40.64 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaye Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.3% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

