Ledyard National Bank Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total value of $215,884.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,281,665.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

