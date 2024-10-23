Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $898.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.