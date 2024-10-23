Ledyard National Bank Has $627,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

