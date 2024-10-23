Ledyard National Bank Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

