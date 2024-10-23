Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research increased their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

