Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE YUM opened at $133.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

