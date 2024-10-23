Ledyard National Bank Sells 161 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average is $170.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

