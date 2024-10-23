Ledyard National Bank Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD stock opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $310.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

