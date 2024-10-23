Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 2,194 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOE opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
