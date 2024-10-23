Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 14,557 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after buying an additional 433,513 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 6.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

