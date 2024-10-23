Leo Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

