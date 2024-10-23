Leo Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

