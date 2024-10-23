Leo Wealth LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $513.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

