Leo Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 101,564 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,988,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,430,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

