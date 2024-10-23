Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,846.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 408,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 401,510 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000.

EVTR opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

