Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,456,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

