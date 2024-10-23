Leo Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 375,082 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.