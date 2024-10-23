Ltd. Kck Sells 3,720 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $22,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,499,065 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,296.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,878 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $30,682.62.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. NeuroPace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroPace by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

