LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

LYB opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

