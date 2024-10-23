Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 106.8% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

