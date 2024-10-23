Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $14,409.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,575.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $14,191.80.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $13,728.66.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $13,531.50.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $12,201.60.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.